SanoVita Expects RON85M Turnover in 2021. Valcea-based healthy food producer SanoVita, founded in 1995 by three entrepreneurs, ended the first nine months of this year with 12% higher revenues and expects to hit RON85 million turnover in 2021, according to its officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]