Agricola Bacau Invests in Small Research Center for Innovative Products

Agricola Bacau Invests in Small Research Center for Innovative Products. Agricola Bacau, a major player on Romania’s poultry market, also producing cold cuts, as well as ready meal items and eggs, invested in its own research center to tailor supply to market demand, said Grigore Horoi, the chairman of Agricola group, with revenues of above RON730 million in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]