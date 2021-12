Antares Romania Counts on EUR7.6M Turnover in 2021

Antares Romania Counts on EUR7.6M Turnover in 2021. Ergonomic chair maker Antares Romania, a subsidiary of Czech group Antares, expects to hit turnover worth RON37.7 million (EUR7.6 million) in 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]