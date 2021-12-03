Romania photo of the day: Satellite image shows what Romania looks like from space
Dec 3, 2021
Romania photo of the day: Satellite image shows what Romania looks like from space.
The European Commission’s Representation in Romania shared on social media a spectacular image of the country seen from a European satellite. The picture was taken in October with the help of the Sentinel-3 satellite of the Copernicus EU Earth observation programme. (Photo source: (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]