Libra Internet Bank's EUR40M Bond Issue Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 3

Libra Internet Bank's EUR40M Bond Issue Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 3. Libra Internet Bank, the first bank in Romania to offer a 100% online bank account and 100% online loan, continues the financing through the capital market and lists its second bond issue, worth EUR40 million. The bonds are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Main Market, under the ticker (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]