GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.673 following over 51.000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.673 following over 51.000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 1,673 in the last 24 hours following over 51,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday. As of today, 1,783,630 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 10,416 of whom are reinfected persons found (...)