PM Ciuca: Government to discuss 2022 budget establishing efforts lines in order to get approval by December 24

PM Ciuca: Government to discuss 2022 budget establishing efforts lines in order to get approval by December 24. The government will discuss in the Friday session the budget draft for next year, in order to establish “the effort lines” for the coming period, so that the budget is approved by December 24, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced. “The second reason for which we desired to have this session... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]