President Iohannis: Romania has made progress on the social and economic inclusion of people with disabilities



President Iohannis: Romania has made progress on the social and economic inclusion of people with disabilities.

In a message on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Klaus Iohannis states that Romania has made progress on the social and economic inclusion of people with disabilities, but points out that important steps still need to be taken. “Today, our attention (...)