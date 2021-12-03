Romania updates COVID travel lists, adds France and Portugal to red list

Romania updates COVID travel lists, adds France and Portugal to red list. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on December 3 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. France, Portugal, Mauritius and the Northern Mariana Islands (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]