CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; France, Portugal enter the red zone. Romania to reconsider negative PCR test mandate for people entering the country

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; France, Portugal enter the red zone. Romania to reconsider negative PCR test mandate for people entering the country. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Friday the update to the list of countries/territories with a high epidemiological risk in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, with France, Portugal, Mauritius and the Northern Mariana Islands having entered the red (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]