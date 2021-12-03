Budai: Budget of Labour Ministry needs additional 11 billion lei for pensions to be paid in 2022



The budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity needs an additional 11 billion lei in 2022 for pensions, Labour Minister Marius Budai said on Friday, at the end of a debate on the situation of people with disabilities. “The budget [of the Ministry of Labour, editor’s note] will... The (...)