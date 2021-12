Cargus Inaugurates Nine Warehouses In 2021; Seeks To Open Six New Logistics Centers In 2022



Parcel delivery company Cargus has inaugurated nine warehouses in 2021 and its expansion plans target the opening of six new logistics centers in 2022, the company said in a statement.