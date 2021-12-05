Measures to contain the spread of Omicron variant: People entering Romania to complete a passenger locator form from December 20; RT PCR tests mandatory for people coming from outside EU



People entering Romania will have to complete a passenger locator form from December 20, head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat (photo R) said on Sunday. The remarks were made at a news briefing at the Government House after a meeting convened by Prime Minister Nicolae (...)