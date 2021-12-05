GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 916 following over 19.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours



As many as 916 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 19,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. Of the 916 new cases, 15 were (...)