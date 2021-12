Rina Tirol And Rina Vista Hotels In Poiana Brasov Sold By Judicial Liquidator For Over EUR4M

Rina Tirol And Rina Vista Hotels In Poiana Brasov Sold By Judicial Liquidator For Over EUR4M. The Rina Tirol and Rina Vista hotels in Poiana Brasov Mountain resort, closed almost six years ago, were sold by the judicial liquidator for over EUR4 million and the new owners target investments to re-open them to tourists. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]