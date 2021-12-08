HealthMin Rafila: Bill on COVID digital certificate to be submitted to Parliament in the following days



HealthMin Rafila: Bill on COVID digital certificate to be submitted to Parliament in the following days.

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, voiced hope that the bill on the COVID digital certificate will be approved in December, while informing that it will be sent to Parliament in a few days. â€œIt will be ready soon, it will be submitted to the Parliament in a few days.... The post (...)