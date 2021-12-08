GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.279 following over 42.000 tests performed in the past 24 hours

A number of 1,279 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and more than 42,000 tests have been performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Of the 1,279 new cases, 35 were recorded among re-infected patients, who tested (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]