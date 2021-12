Symphonic metal band Nightwish to perform in Bucharest next summer

Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish will perform in Bucharest next year, on August 1. The concert, part of the band's "Human.:II: Nature." tour promoting its latest album, is scheduled to take place at Romexpo. The first 200 tickets in each category have a special price and will go on sale (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]