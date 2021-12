Danone Invests EUR4M In New Packaging Line At Its Bucharest Plant

Danone Invests EUR4M In New Packaging Line At Its Bucharest Plant. French dairy producer Danone has invested EUR4 million in a new packaging line at its plant in capital city Bucharest, whereby it changes the Tetra Pak packages for the drinkable yogurts of the Danone and Activia ranges. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]