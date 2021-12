Romania takes EUR 250 mln loan from EIB for Iasi regional hospital

Romania takes EUR 250 mln loan from EIB for Iasi regional hospital. President Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday (December 8), promulgated the Law for the approval of the Financing Contract for the Iaşi Regional Emergency Hospital, between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB), Agerpres reported. The loan, for a period of 27 years, is worth EUR 250 mln. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]