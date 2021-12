Oresa investment fund to develop its second industrial park in Romania

Oresa investment fund to develop its second industrial park in Romania. Swedish investment fund Oresa, active in central and eastern Europe, took over from Immofinanz a retail park in Arad (Armonia) and will convert it into a mixed-use park with industrial and retail functions. Immofinanz divests this property as part of its strategy focused on retail and office (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]