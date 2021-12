Romania's public debt-to-GDP ratio drops to 48.5% at end-September

Romania's public debt-to-GDP ratio drops to 48.5% at end-September. The public debt rose to RON 556.4 bln (EUR 112.5 bln) at the end of September, Romania's Ministry of Finance announced on December 8, just in time for the debt to GDP ratio calculated under ESA terms to drop to 48.5% based on the latest quarterly GDP data released one day earlier. Calculated a (...)