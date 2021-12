Derpan Expects RON42M Turnover in 2021, Flat from 2020

Derpan Expects RON42M Turnover in 2021, Flat from 2020. Croissant producer Derpan located in Smardan, Galati county, controlled by brothers Valentin and Emil Ancuta, projects RON42 million turnover for 2021, similar with the 2020 level, after gas prices tripled and raw materials and packaging are in ever shorter supply on the market, according to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]