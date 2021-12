Dunca Expeditii Aims for 5% Higher Turnover in 2021

Dunca Expeditii Aims for 5% Higher Turnover in 2021. Dunca Expeditii, one of the largest freight carriers in Romania, in which Dunca family owns a majority stake, has budgeted 5% higher turnover for this year. The company ended 2020 with RON167 million turnover. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]