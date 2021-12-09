Dentons partners with Bucharest Law School and the Sorbonne for the first law school clinic program in Romania



Dentons, the worldâ€™s largest law firm, has signed a partnership with the Clinique Juridique Francophone de Bucarest (CJFB), the first law school clinic in Romania. The clinic was founded by Bucharest Law School and the University of Paris 1 PanthÃ©on-Sorbonne to instil the importance of pro bono (...)