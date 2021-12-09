Landmark hotel in downtown Bucharest to undergo name change, refurbishment

Landmark hotel in downtown Bucharest to undergo name change, refurbishment. Intercontinental Hotel, a landmark property in downtown Bucharest, will be named Grand Hotel Bucharest starting 2022 as the management contract with Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) ends this year, hotel company Intercontinental Romania said in an announcement for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]