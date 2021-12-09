Tohani Romania: Creative wines, 20% increase in sales Tohani Romania: Experiential wine tourism, engine for premium wine sales

Tohani Romania: Creative wines, 20% increase in sales Tohani Romania: Experiential wine tourism, engine for premium wine sales. Red and white wines â€“ creative wines based on Romanian varieties, such as Feteasca Neagra, Feteasca Alba and Tamaioasa Romaneasca â€“ were the most sought-after wines from Tohani in 2021. The labels that recorded the highest increases are those dedicated to the young public, looking for fresh, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]