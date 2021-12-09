 
December 9, 2021

Tohani Romania: Creative wines, 20% increase in sales Tohani Romania: Experiential wine tourism, engine for premium wine sales.

Red and white wines â€“ creative wines based on Romanian varieties, such as Feteasca Neagra, Feteasca Alba and Tamaioasa Romaneasca â€“ were the most sought-after wines from Tohani in 2021. The labels that recorded the highest increases are those dedicated to the young public, looking for fresh, (...)

ABN Systems International Launches First IPO of a Technology Company on Bucharest Stock Exchange ABN Systems International, an integrator and distributor of electronic equipment and telecommunications accessories, will launch the first IPO of a technology company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on December 15 for the sale of 7.73 million shares, representing a 30% free (...)

Romania Ranks 31st in Europe by Purchasing Power Romania ranks 31st by purchasing power out of the 42 countries included in the European ranking of GfK, with an average of EUR7,453 per capita, 50% lower than the European average.

Romanian platform for collaborative training targets expansion in Hungary and Bulgaria Romanian startup Colltrain, which developed a platform for running synchronous remote collaborative training activities, plans to expand to the Hungarian and Bulgarian markets. The platform, developed with around EUR 150,000 and launched last summer, is currently active in four countries, (...)

Ascendia S.A. wins an Edulib contract worth over €3.5M to revolutionise digital education in Romania The Romanian e-learning company Ascendia S.A., traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol ASC), announces the winning of the tender contract for Edulib â€“ the national digital platform with open educational resources. The bid of the consortium formed and which the company is part of was (...)

Romanian Environmental Guard: EUR 18,000 fines for Christmas tree made of empty COVID vaccine vials The idea of building a Christmas tree out of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials at Palatul Copiilor vaccination centre in Bucharest was not well received by the National Environmental Guard (GNM). The organizer of the vaccination centre at Palatul Copiilor and the company authorized to transport the (...)

Practic SA Sells Land to Onix Residence Bucuresti and Hagag Practic SA (PRBU.RO), one of the largest owners of street front retail space in Bucharest, is selling a 27,845 square meter plot in Brasov to Onix Residence Bucuresti and a 1,361 square meter plot in Primaverii area in Bucharest to real estate developer (...)

Catinvest launches a mobile app based on Artificial Intelligence technologies for Electroputere Mall Catinvest announces the launch of EP Mall App, a mobile app based on Artificial Intelligence technology that offers Electroputere Mall customers a digital experience and benefits from retailers in the mall. Through the app, customers have access to all the information about the mall and (...)

 


