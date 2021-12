Health Ministry: New case of Omicron strain confirmed in Romania

Health Ministry: New case of Omicron strain confirmed in Romania. A new case of infection with the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been confirmed in Romania. The person in question is a 56-year-old man from Brasov, the Ministry of Health informs on Thursday. According to the same source, the man is a member of the family of the... The post Health (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]