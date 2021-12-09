GCS: Romaniaâ€™s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.032 new cases of COVID-19 following almost 40,000 tests in 24 hours



A total of 1,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with almost 40,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. Of the 1,032 new cases, 32 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 (...)