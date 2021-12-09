RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu, tenor Åžtefan Pop in La BohÃ¨me at Teatro Massimo of Palermo

RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu, tenor Åžtefan Pop in La BohÃ¨me at Teatro Massimo of Palermo. Soprano Angela Gheorghiu sings the role of MimÃ¬ in a recent staging of Giacomo Pucciniâ€™s La BohÃ¨me at Teatro Massimo di Palermo. Gheorghiu performs alongside tenor Åžtefan Pop, cast as Rodolfo, for three runs on December 4, 7 and 10. DesirÃ©e Rancatore has the role of MimÃ¬ and Giovanni Sala that of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]