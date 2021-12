RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu, tenor Ştefan Pop in La Bohème at Teatro Massimo of Palermo

RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu, tenor Ştefan Pop in La Bohème at Teatro Massimo of Palermo. Soprano Angela Gheorghiu sings the role of Mimì in a recent staging of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème at Teatro Massimo di Palermo. Gheorghiu performs alongside tenor Ştefan Pop, cast as Rodolfo, for three runs on December 4, 7 and 10. Desirée Rancatore has the role of Mimì and Giovanni Sala that of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]