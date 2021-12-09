President Iohannis conveys message to the Democracy Summit: Romania, determined to prevent and combat all negative phenomena that undermine democratic trust



President Klaus Iohannis said in a message on Thursday conveyed to the Democracy Summit organized by US President Joe Biden, that Romania is determined to prevent and combat all negative phenomena that undermine democratic trust. â€œWe fully embrace the concept and purpose of the Summit, as it is (...)