Israeli group BIG to develop 102 MW wind farm in eastern Romania

Israeli group BIG to develop 102 MW wind farm in eastern Romania. BIG Shopping Centers Group, the largest shareholder of AFI Europe, is entering the Romanian green energy market. The Hungarian subsidiary of the company bought a wind farm project with a planned capacity of 102 MW in Brăila County, in the eastern part of the country, according to Economica.net. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]