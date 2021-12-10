RO leather shoes and purses maker Musette buys EUR 1 mln factory in Bucharest

RO leather shoes and purses maker Musette buys EUR 1 mln factory in Bucharest. Romanian fashion brand Musette has bought a factory in Otopeni, close to Bucharest, where it will produce footwear for children and men, Cristina Bâtlan, the company's founder, told Wall-street.ro. An Italian entrepreneur initially ran the factory in Otopeni. In 2021, Musette took over the (...)