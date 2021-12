Net Investments in Romania Grow 6.1% YOY to RON78.7B in Jan-Sept 2021

Net Investments in Romania Grow 6.1% YOY to RON78.7B in Jan-Sept 2021. Net investments in the Romanian economy amounted to RON78.7 billion in the first nine months of this year, up by 6.1% against the year-earlier period, data from the national statistics board showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]