Romania Posts Trade Deficit of EUR19.2B in Jan-Oct 2021. Romania’s trade balance posted a deficit of EUR19.2 billion in the first ten months of this year, higher by EUR4.3 billion compared with the first ten months of 2020, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]