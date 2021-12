Omnia Plast Plans to Build the Fourth Plant in Ilfov in 2 Years

Omnia Plast Plans to Build the Fourth Plant in Ilfov in 2 Years. Chiajna-located Omnia Plast, controlled by Italy’s group Sunino Spa, which produces winter sports equipment, toys and other plastic items in three local plants, plans to build a fourth plant in Ilfov in the next two years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]