Preh Romania Sees 2021 Turnover Hit EUR220M. Car parts producer Preh Romania, a supplier to Porsche, Mercedes, Tesla, Audi or BMW, in 1H/2021 generated EUR126 million turnover, over 27% higher than in the year-earlier period and expects 2021 turnover to total around EUR220 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]