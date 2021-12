Prysmian Set to Invest EUR10M to Boost Slatina Plant Capacity

Prysmian Set to Invest EUR10M to Boost Slatina Plant Capacity. Italian cable manufacturer Prysmian will invest EUR10 million in 2002 to expand its plant of Slatina, according to Federico Cianciosi, chief operating officer at Prysmian Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]