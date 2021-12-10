Ascendia S.A. wins an Edulib contract worth over €3.5M to revolutionise digital education in Romania
Dec 10, 2021
Ascendia S.A. wins an Edulib contract worth over €3.5M to revolutionise digital education in Romania.
The Romanian e-learning company Ascendia S.A., traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (symbol ASC), announces the winning of the tender contract for Edulib – the national digital platform with open educational resources. The bid of the consortium formed and which the company is part of was (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]