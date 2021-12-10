BCR prints a new Senior Non-Preferred RON bond issuance with a total value of 600 million lei, reaching a total of 2.7 billion lei in the past two years



BCR prints a new Senior Non-Preferred RON bond issuance with a total value of 600 million lei, reaching a total of 2.7 billion lei in the past two years.

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) has successfully printed a new senior non-preferred bond issuance of 600 million lei, continuing its strategy towards expanding its financing sources and contributing to the development of the capital market in Romania. The bank has printed in the two past years an (...)