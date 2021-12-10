Dragne & Asociații law firm relocates its headquarters to Millo Offices, an office building developed by Forte Partners
Dec 10, 2021
Dragne & Asociații law firm relocates its headquarters to Millo Offices, an office building developed by Forte Partners.
Millo Offices, a 9,000 sqm GLA office building, is part of the Sector 0 initiative developed by Forte Partners, alongside the Tandem building Forte Partners announces that Dragne & Asociații Law Firm will relocate its headquarters this month to the Millo Offices project; the lease contract (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]