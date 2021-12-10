Dragne & Asociații law firm relocates its headquarters to Millo Offices, an office building developed by Forte Partners

Millo Offices, a 9,000 sqm GLA office building, is part of the Sector 0 initiative developed by Forte Partners, alongside the Tandem building Forte Partners announces that Dragne & Asociații Law Firm will relocate its headquarters this month to the Millo Offices project