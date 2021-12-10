 
E-Distributie Muntenia extends by about 20 kilometers the electricity grid in Ilfov and Iiurgiu counties, to the benefit of over 600 families
E-Distributie Muntenia extends by about 20 kilometers the electricity grid in Ilfov and Iiurgiu counties, to the benefit of over 600 families.

The investment amounts to 5.7 million lei (1.2 million euros) and provides electricity access to 614 families in Tunari and Vidra communes, Ilfov county, and in the town of Bolintin Vale, Giurgiu county In the three localities, E-Distribuţie Muntenia extended by about 5 kilometres the medium (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu at the Bucharest Forum: Romania is firmly committed to supporting joint efforts meant to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners Romania is firmly committed to supporting joint efforts meant to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common strategic interest being to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in the immediate vicinity and in the Black Sea region, said Foreign Minister (...)

Adriana Pistol: There are other 6 probable cases and 5 cases suspected of infection with Omicron strain in Romania Director of the National Centre for Communicable Disease Surveillance and Control (CNSCBT) Adriana Pistol announced on Friday that there are 6 probable cases and 5 cases suspected of infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “Recently, we have received more information. I can (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 931 following over 40.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours As many as 931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the 931 new cases, 17 are in reinfected patients, tested positive at a period... (...)

Iohannis on International Human Rights Day: Only through an individual responsibility can we overcome this period President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on International Human Rights Day on Friday stating that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is never easy for decision-makers to take measures that restrict the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms, pointing out that “only through an (...)

NATO deputy SecGen Geoana at Bucharest Forum: We are all concerned about Russia's situation and aggressive stance in and around Ukraine NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday that there was intense geopolitical competition in the Black Sea region and added that the alliance, along with its partners, was taking deterrence, defence and resilience measures. The statements were made on the second day of the (...)

Over EUR 760,000 raised at Christmas Tree Festival charity auction in Romania The 21st edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun) charity event in Romania raised total funds worth EUR 764,000 from auctioning 26 designer Christmas trees created especially for the event. The highest-selling tree was the one created by Omid Gannadi and Inside (...)

Honeywell opens its first European security operations centre in Bucharest Honeywell announced the launch of its first security operations centre (SOC) in Europe on December 9. Based in Bucharest, Romania, the SOC focuses on operational technology (OT) cyber threat detection, prevention and management in industrial environments and critical infrastructure. The (...)

 


