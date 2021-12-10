E-Distributie Muntenia extends by about 20 kilometers the electricity grid in Ilfov and Iiurgiu counties, to the benefit of over 600 families



The investment amounts to 5.7 million lei (1.2 million euros) and provides electricity access to 614 families in Tunari and Vidra communes, Ilfov county, and in the town of Bolintin Vale, Giurgiu county In the three localities, E-Distribuţie Muntenia extended by about 5 kilometres the medium (...)