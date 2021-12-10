PM Gavrilita in Bucharest: Romania stood by the side of Moldova in the most difficult moments in the last couple of years, the pandemic and the energy crisis



PM Gavrilita in Bucharest: Romania stood by the side of Moldova in the most difficult moments in the last couple of years, the pandemic and the energy crisis.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Natalia Gavrilita, on Thursday had a meeting in Bucharest with her Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ciuca. She was also received by President Klaus Iohannis, and by the Speakers of the two Chambers of Romanian Parliament, Florin Citu and Marcel Ciolacu. ‘ Prime (...)