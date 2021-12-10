Romanian platform for collaborative training targets expansion in Hungary and Bulgaria
Dec 10, 2021
Romanian platform for collaborative training targets expansion in Hungary and Bulgaria.
Romanian startup Colltrain, which developed a platform for running synchronous remote collaborative training activities, plans to expand to the Hungarian and Bulgarian markets. The platform, developed with around EUR 150,000 and launched last summer, is currently active in four countries, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]