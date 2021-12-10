ForMin Aurescu at the Bucharest Forum: Romania is firmly committed to supporting joint efforts meant to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners



ForMin Aurescu at the Bucharest Forum: Romania is firmly committed to supporting joint efforts meant to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners.

Romania is firmly committed to supporting joint efforts meant to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common strategic interest being to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in the immediate vicinity and in the Black Sea region, said Foreign Minister (...)