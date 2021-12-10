Adriana Pistol: There are other 6 probable cases and 5 cases suspected of infection with Omicron strain in Romania



Director of the National Centre for Communicable Disease Surveillance and Control (CNSCBT) Adriana Pistol announced on Friday that there are 6 probable cases and 5 cases suspected of infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “Recently, we have received more information. I can (...)