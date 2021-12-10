GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 931 following over 40.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours



As many as 931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the 931 new cases, 17 are in reinfected patients, tested positive at a period... (...)