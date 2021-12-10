Iohannis on International Human Rights Day: Only through an individual responsibility can we overcome this period



Iohannis on International Human Rights Day: Only through an individual responsibility can we overcome this period.

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on International Human Rights Day on Friday stating that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is never easy for decision-makers to take measures that restrict the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms, pointing out that “only through an (...)