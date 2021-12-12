GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 716 following over 22.000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 716 following over 22.000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

As many as 716 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with nearly 22,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. Of the 716 new cases, 20 are in reinfected patients, tested positive at a period of... (...)