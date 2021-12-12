Bogdan Aurescu to attend EU member-state foreign ministers’ meeting having Ukraine situation on agenda
Dec 12, 2021
Bogdan Aurescu to attend EU member-state foreign ministers’ meeting having Ukraine situation on agenda.
Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend, on Monday, the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the European Union’s member-states, reunited within the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will take place in Brussels. The European Foreign Affairs Ministers will have an exchange of opinions (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]